The Winner of the Development Race: Ethereum (ETH)

Bitcoin (BTC) has attracted all the attention with a remarkable price increase in the last 2 months. However, unlike investors, it seems that the first crypto money that developers look at is Ether (ETH), not Bitcoin. Research published by Electric Capital revealed that the number of developers participating in the Ethereum network is much higher than the number of developers participating in the Bitcoin network.

“If you throw a needle, it doesn’t fall to the ground” in the Ethereum ecosystem

In the development race, Ethereum seems to be one step ahead, with an average of 300 new developers per month. Maria Shen, the researcher behind the report, emphasized that Ethereum continues to grow even during the painful period known as the “Crypto Winter”.

Of course, the biggest reason for this huge interest in the Ethereum network is seen as the explosion of the DeFi industry. Thanks to the DeFi industry, Ethereum seems to have made a clear difference to Bitcoin in terms of the number of developers. In the first three quarters of 2020, the average number of active developers per month in the Ethereum network is 2,300. Meanwhile, Bitcoin had to settle with only 400 developers.

A first for the cryptocurrency industry after 2017

It is also emphasized in the research that the increase in the number of developers actually gives an important clue for the market. According to Maria Shen, the last period in which new cryptocurrency developers increased continuously for more than 3 months is seen as the period when Bitcoin broke a record in 2017.

Now, the increase of this indicator for 3 months again definitely gives important signals for the future and price movements. In other words, the number of new crypto money developers has increased again for the first time since 2017.

More than 80% of the developers who contribute to the ecosystem today have joined the crypto money industry in the last two years. According to the research data, instead of projects like in the ICO period, “quality projects” attract attention.

Bitcoin’s foundations are stronger than ever

The fact that the Bitcoin ecosystem has 70% more developers than it was 3 years ago, that is, compared to the peak periods in 2017, shows that the foundations of the network have developed significantly. Of course, the number of developers in the DeFi industry has also been growing by 67% per month since January 2020. This data reveals why developer activity in the Ethereum network has made such a difference to Bitcoin. The fact that institutional investors are constantly buying ETH shows vividly how the growth of developers has affected.



