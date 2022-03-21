The Winchesters: The CW Casts Actors Who Will Play Dean And Sam’s Parents

The Winchesters: The CW announced, this Monday (21), the duo of protagonists of the series The Winchesters, spin-off of Supernatural. Actress Meg Donnelly will be Mary Campbell and Drake Rodger will be John Winchester, the mother and father of Sam and Dean, respectively.

About Mary Campbell, the television network explained that she will be 19 years old in the new series. According to the brief description, she has “fought against the forces of darkness since she was a child. After losing someone close to her, the Huntress considers quitting the family business – until the disappearance of her father and the arrival of newcomer John Winchester forces her to lead a new team.”

In John’s case, he is a combatant returning from Vietnam and will find “a new mission at home, where vestiges of his father’s past lead him to a secret organization and a new war as a hunter”.

Donnelly and Rodger will play younger versions of characters played by Samantha Smith and Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Supernatural. The CW defined The Winchester as an “epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put everything on the line not just to save their love, but the entire world.”

In addition to the duo, actors Jojo Fleites and Nida Khurshid and Jojo Fleites have also been cast, who will be hunters-in-training Carlos Cervantez and Latika Desai, respectively. The production has yet to receive a premiere date.