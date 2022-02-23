The Wilds: Season 2 Of The Series Gets Premiere Date And Photos

The Wilds: The teen series The Wilds: Wild Lives has just revealed when it will return for season 2 on Amazon Prime Video. The episodes’ premiere date was revealed after an Instagram scavenger hunt, which confirmed the date as May 6 of this year.

The Wilds follows a group of girls who are stranded on a mysterious island after a suspicious plane crash. The show’s first season follows the survivors trying to stay alive as they look for ways to escape the dire situation and return home.

The tension of being lost in the middle of nowhere leads the girls into a series of triggers and fights. With deadly situations and scarce resources, the group of girls struggles to take control and guide everyone to safety. And that’s the mystery of the show: in fact, the plane crash is a social experiment in leadership.

The Wilds season two

The Wilds season 1 finale also revealed that the same experiment was being played out with a group of boys trapped in a similarly desolate location.

The expectation from fans is that the second season of the show will explore the adventures of the boys in the jungle, as well as continuing to follow the girls, who continue to look for a way out.

It has already been announced that the second season of TheWilds will have the return of the main cast of the girl group, with Sophia Ali (from Grey’s Anathomy), Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Erana James and Sarah Pidgeon ( of Gotham).

The boy group includes Alex Fitzalan (The Society and Slender Man), Aidan Laprete, Charles Alexander, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Nicholas Coombe (Pants on Fire), Reed Shannon, Tanner Ray Rook (Side Quest) and Zack. Calderon.

The Wilds is a co-production of Amazon Studios and ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios.

Mark your calendar: Season 2 premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on May 6th.