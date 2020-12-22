The Wilds: Season 2 is already in the works!

While season 1 of The Wilds is a hit on Amazon Prime, season 2 is already in preparation. Amazon Prime has decided to spoil you as the holiday season approaches. Indeed, the video platform announced that a season 2 of The Wilds was in preparation …

Available since December 11 on Amazon Prime Video, The Wilds series is a hit. The story is that of a bunch of American high school girls, very different from each other.

They will then take a plane which takes them straight to Hawaii for an internship. Unfortunately for them, their plane will crash on a desert island.

Like the Robinson Crusoes of modern times, they will have to learn to survive on a desert island. They will also get to know each other for the first time.

On the program of this series: suspense, settling of scores but above all a deception… We won’t tell you more…

THE WILDS, SEASON 2 EXPECTED FOR 2021

Amazon Prime Video has announced that a Season 2 of The Wilds is already in the works. If you liked Season 1, you’ll love Season 2!

The actresses Sarah Pidgeon (Leah), Sophia Taylor Ali (Fatin) and Reign Edwards (Rachel) shared the good news on social media. And they are not the only ones.

The Amazon Prime Video platform has confirmed the claims of two actresses. She therefore shared a post via Twitter, enough to satiate the fans of the series.

“We are saved. They, not yet. The Wilds, season 2, coming to Prime Video ”, wrote the official account of the platform. An advertisement massively relayed on the web.

Messages of happiness therefore abound since the announcement made official by Amazon Prime Video. All are therefore waiting to know the fate of Gretchen, Fatin, Leah and Martah.



