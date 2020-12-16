The Wilds: Amazon Prime Video series brings controversy

Last Friday (11), The Wilds: Wild Lives premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Created by Sarah Streicher, with about ten episodes in its 1st season, the narrative caught the audience’s attention by bringing a plot full of intense conflicts and evident similarities to series like Lost and the Hunger Games franchise.

The episodes, titled as a progression of the girls’ days on the island, were also produced by Amy B. Harris, Dylan Clark and Jamie Tarses.

Initially, the viewer may even think that he is watching a common teen series, even with the whole theme wrapped in its atmosphere. This is due to the various personalities seen on screen that represent common clichés.

However, little by little, the writers seem to demystify their initial intentions, delving into anguish and completely exciting challenges. All the twists and turns, in fact, make a lot of sense and provoke current discussions on several relevant topics.

Learn more about The Wilds: Amazon Prime Video’s new teen series

Like Lost, it all starts with an accident. A plane crashes on a desert island and the survivors have to deal with some initial problems that are pertinent to the initial journey. It is worth mentioning that the teenagers were heading towards a weekend retreat in Hawaii, which would focus on female empowerment.

All the girls are very different from each other and this already helps to create some very interesting tensions and dialogues. In this context, viewers know the initial peculiarities of Leah (Sarah Pidgeon), Shelby (Mia Healey), Rachel (Reign Edwards), Nora (Helena Howard), Dot (Shannon Berry), Fatin (Sophia Ali), Martha (Jenna Clause ) and Toni (Erana James).

Leah and Fatin, for example, study at the same school. The latter is obsessed with fashion and social media, as well as being a talented musician. Rachel is an extremely skilled diver, while Martha is quite lonely. Among them there is also Dot, who tries to deny his sexuality whenever questioned.



