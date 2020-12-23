The Wilds: Amazon Prime Video refreshes its series

The recently launched series The Wilds: Vidas Selvagens has been renewed by Amazon Prime Video for its 2nd season. The drama of young women who suffered a plane crash and ended up on a small island isolated from around the world will continue soon.

The announcement was made through the series’ official Twitter, with a video in which the cast reveals the news. “Did someone say season 2?”, Asks the post.

The renewal came just over a week after the series premiered on streaming, but if we consider the scenario where the video was recorded, we can clearly see that the series had already been chosen for another season while the production was still working in the debut season. .

Official synopsis of The Wilds

“Partly survival drama, partly dystopian slumber party, The Wilds: Wild Lives follows a group of teenage girls from different backgrounds who must fight for survival after a plane crash leaves them on a desert island. The survivors clash and unite as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep and the traumas they have all faced. There is only one twist in this exciting drama … these girls did not end up on this island by accident ”.



