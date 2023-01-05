The reconstruction of the Wigan Pier is due to begin earlier this year.

The last part of the former Wigan Pier nightclub, which was a popular place during the house and rave scene of the 90s, was demolished in 2014.

Plans to launch a multimillion-dollar rejuvenation project were announced more than three years ago, but the developer of Step Places said that they had stalled due to the COVID pandemic, as well as rising costs.

On the territory of the Wigan Pier, this space will turn into a multifunctional space that can serve both cultural events and private weddings. A gin factory, a microbrewery and a food hall are also planned.

The pier was originally a loading dock where wagons loaded coal onto barges bound for the Leeds-Liverpool Canal.

A legal agreement between the developer and Wigan Council is almost complete, meaning work is due to start next month, the Local Democracy Reporting Service has told the BBC.

The first floor of the new site will consist of a deli and a large taproom-style pub. There will also be two floors of flexible space, “suitable for weddings, conferences and cultural events.”

At the final stage, the construction of Pier 4 will be completed, which will be used for pop-up events.

David Jenkins, managing director of The Old Courts, which will be the main operator, said: “We can’t wait for these iconic beautiful buildings to become a vibrant cultural hub. It’s really coming together now.”

Aidan Thatcher, Director of Development and Economics at Wigan Council, added: “The Pier is an important and iconic part of our local heritage, synonymous with our area and known everywhere, and we are really looking forward to its next chapter.”

