The wife of country singer Ranger Smith recalls telling their children how their 3-year-old brother drowned

A difficult conversation. Country singer Granger Smith and his wife Amber Smith wanted to be open with their children after the death of their son River.

“We had to be very honest from the start,” the 40—year-old Texas native explained during an appearance on the “Meaning Full Lives” podcast earlier this month. Amber and Granger, 42, lost their 3-year-old son in 2019 after he drowned in the family pool. “We went home [from the hospital] with the intention of being very honest [with our two older children]. We said, “The river has been without oxygen for too long.” They did everything they could, but Babby died.”

She added that they also allow daughter London, now 10, and son Lincoln, now 8, to “process their emotions” with support and guidance. “We… told them that whatever they were feeling… was fine.”

Singer “Holler” and Amber, whose son Maverick was born in August 2021, have become active supporters of water safety in the years since the loss of their son. In April, Granger posted a video from their youngest son’s swimming rescue lesson, noting that although the infant could “barely crawl,” he can now “hold his breath, wriggle his body, find air, swim on his back and swim.” cry. …He has the skills to swim until help comes.”

The musician continued: “He’s a warrior and doesn’t even realize it. He is an example for many families who watch this video. Only ONE person should see this and hear my request to you. Drowning is the No. 1 accident among children under the age of 4. …Spread the word. River’s life mattered. He saves thousands of others. Hear me.”

In his post, Granger noted that he struggled to attend Maverick’s ICR classes “because of my own vulnerability,” which Amber repeated in her own post. “Guys, I get it. It may seem scary when you see a video of a crying child being led into a pond. Do you know what’s scarier and more painful? To lose a child due to a fatal drowning,” she wrote then along with several photos from the baby’s lessons. “It wasn’t easy for me. When I saw how he cried in the first lessons, I immediately wanted to catch him, but I trusted the process and watched how he worked every step of the way!”

She added: “We made the decision to give Maverick the skills he needed to find air, the skills River needed that we didn’t know about, and, my God, he did it!!”

In addition to spreading information about ICR classes and safety on the water, the couple made sure that the memory of Rivera lived through their youngest son. “I really wanted ‘Reeve’ to be in the title, whatever name we chose, I wanted ‘Reeve’ to be a part of [it],” Amber recalled in a YouTube video in May 2021 in which she and Granger explained how the Maverick name is an homage to his to my late brother. “I wanted this kid to have his own personality, and I didn’t want him to be so attached to River. But I really wanted to have a piece of his brother in his name.”

Eventually, the couple settled on the name Maverick Beckham. “His middle name, in fact, means “house by the river.” So, Maverick Beckham Smith is the newest Smith who goes with revenge and kicks like crazy!”