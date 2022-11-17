“The wife has a big ass” — remember when Kanye West cheerfully called Kim Kardashian Mrs. Incredible, with only one drawback

Kanye West has never been shy about expressing his opinion, whether it’s his personal or public life. Even his divorce from Kim Kardashian made headlines because they were a great couple. Fans have seen them fall in love, share a family with four children and disperse. Ye seemed to be deeply affected by their divorce, as we saw him constantly targeting the American socialite.

He publicly questioned her clothing style and attitudes, as well as how all these decisions affect the upbringing of their children. However, there was a time when he loved to make fun of the Deep in the Valley star and adored her. Remember when the former owner of Yeezy hilariously called his ex-wife Mrs. Incredible, with only one drawback?

Kanye West compared Kim Kardashian and their family to Pixar characters

Three years ago, Kanye West met with Kim Kardashian to talk about his “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” review. Singer Donda appeared on the famous show several times from time to time, but never talked about it in an interview. He stated that he was doing this for the first time and was not trying to be good.

Then he started talking about how his family is like a Superfamily, as the movie starts with superheroes giving interviews.

“My wife has a big ass, and I just see how our life is becoming more and more like a “Superfamily” until we finally can’t fly,” the fashion designer reflected.

He seemed to compare Elastigirl’s “big ass” to his wife, although the reference was in a good way. On the other hand, Kardashian looked awkward at that moment and didn’t say anything. But if we really think about it, West’s family really looked like Pixar superheroes, since both families consist of six people.

Meanwhile, after the separation between the ex-spouses there was a constant conflict. Recently, we saw that they started talking again when Ye and Kim were seen talking at a football match. Both of them came to support their son Saint, who played in the NFL Flag Football season finale.

What do you think about Kanye West’s current state without a family? Tell us your opinion in the comments and stay tuned with us.