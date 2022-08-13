The widespread theory about the absence of Tom Brady has been refuted

Tom Brady was absent from the Buccaneers organization as he deals with “personal reasons” ahead of the 2022 season.

Few details were given about Brady’s absence, which allowed fans to ponder hypothetical theories.

Some fans are concerned about the health of Brady himself or his family members.

Fortunately, these theories have been refuted by recent reports.

“The planned absence has nothing to do with Brady’s health or his family members,” reports Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Both of Brady’s parents are reported to be healthy.

“Brady’s mother, Galinn, is a cancer survivor. His father, Tom Sr., had a terrible battle with COVID-19 last year, which led to his hospitalization. Both are fine,” Stroud added.

Earlier this week, Brady was released from three consecutive workouts. The all-time great quarterback is scheduled to return after the Buccaneers’ next preseason game on August 20.

Brady, who turned 45 earlier this month, is preparing for his 23rd NFL season.