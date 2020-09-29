The WHO confirms the origin of the coronavirus

Much has been said about the origin of SARS-CoV-2, the new virus that has already claimed the lives of a million people in the world, 205,000 of them in the United States.

Speculation that the pathogen was created in a laboratory has been widely disseminated across the internet and other networks. But the World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed the origin of the coronavirus that caused the pandemic we face today. “The virus has occurred naturally,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director of the agency.

He explained that the WHO has reviewed various publications that, with scientific evidence, have tried to explain the root cause of SARS-CoV-2 and “all the publications that we have reviewed point out that it is something that has been generated naturally.”

During his conference last Friday, Ghebreyesus referred to the information disseminated about a presumed origin of the virus in a laboratory, but emphasized that there is no scientific evidence that the new coronavirus is not something natural. “If something were to change this idea, it should come through an appropriate scientific process,” he noted.

The director of the world body invited those who think that the virus has a different origin to “conduct themselves through a scientific process because science and evidence should be central, and that is what we have to defend.”

“The WHO believes in science and evidence, and that is why we refer to science, solutions and solidarity,” stressed the also an expert biologist in infectious diseases.



