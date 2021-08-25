The Whites 2: What To Expect From A Movie Sequel?

The Whites 2: Recently, in Variety, Marlon Wayans, one of those responsible for the 2004 comedy White Chicks, spoke again about his plans related to a sequel to the film. The comedian and filmmaker said that maybe, at this moment, the ideas would be heading somewhere.

It is not new that the public asks about a continuation of the film. The production, despite generating controversy, is a great success and is constantly remembered by viewers for its numerous catchphrases, songs and legendary scenes. Discussed by the press on several occasions, it seems that Whites 2 may be close to coming out of the paper.

The Whites 2: everything we know so far about the sequel

With their diverse comedic creative elements, the Wayans brothers can deliver hilarious new scenes to their audience. In the original plot, two FBI agents disguised themselves as the Wilson sisters to try to uncover the plans of an unknown criminal who intended to kidnap them.

However, when they arrived in the Hamptons, an extremely luxurious place in the state of New York, for a weekend, both had to deal with the schedule of appointments of the damsels, which ranged from benefit dinners to DJing.

The cast included appearances by Terry Crews, Busy Philipps, Jaime King, Maitland Ward, Brittany Daniel, Lochlyn Munro, Jennifer Carpenter, Anne Dudek, Jessica Cauffiel and even Frankie Faison.

In 2019, during some interviews, Terry Crews, who played the athlete Latrell Spencer, revealed that he had already been approached by the film’s production and that, at that stage, the project was really happening. Although few details have been made public since then, the fact showed that negotiations were taking place.

In this sense, it is quite possible that some important figures from the first film will return to the sequel. In addition, models Paris Hilton and Nicky Rothschild, who were perhaps the greatest inspirations for Marlon and Shawn Wayans in creating the original screenplay, expressed interest in joining the cast of The Whites 2 during an interview with the Page Six newspaper.

Despite this, the audience would certainly see a whole new story on screen, bearing in mind that the 2004 production ends quite conclusively and with no loose ends. But due to the coronavirus pandemic and the numerous difficulties that filmmakers generally face for the practical development of their productions, it is quite likely that nothing will be achieved by the end of 2022.

Until then, all fans of the film will need to stay tuned in all the news that emerges regarding this long-awaited sequel. ]

Are you already looking forward to checking out The Whites 2?