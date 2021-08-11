The White Lotus: Series Revamped for Season 2 on HBO

The White Lotus was officially renewed by HBO this past Tuesday, 10. The US broadcaster said the decision was made after the show remained at the top of the HBO Max for several consecutive weeks, drawing a large audience.

Season 1 of the series, considered a social satire, takes place at a luxury resort in Hawaii and explores the relationship between staff and guests for a week.

After confirmation of the production renewal, Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO, celebrated the news.

“Mike, once again, presented an HBO show par excellence and became the talk of the town. We were thrilled to learn where he wanted to go next after ending this epic Hawaii chapter. We can’t wait to continue following him wherever he takes us,” she said.

The White Lotus is created, written and directed by Mike White. Its cast stars Murray Bartlett, Natasha Rothwell, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Sydney Sweeney, Steve Zahn, Lukas Gage, Fred Hechinger and Kekoa Kekumano and Molly Shannon.

The show’s second season is expected to premiere on streaming in the fall of 2022.

The White Lotus: Season 2 will feature new characters

During the season 2 announcement of the series, HBO also revealed that the plot will accompany a new group of tourists, which will be composed of other guest actors. The setting will also be another season 2 differentiator, as the story will unfold on a new resort property.

Previously, when asked about a possible new season, Mike Whites had already given hints of telling a new story.

“I don’t think you can have all Season 1 guests on the same vacation again,” he said. “But maybe it could be something like a Marvel Universe, where some of them would come back. We made one-year deals with the actors, so we would have to find out who is available”, he concluded in an interview with TV Line.

That way, White’s idea will materialize in the second year of the show.