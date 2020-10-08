The Wheel that Cleans the Air While Riding a Bike

A designer named Kristen Tapping has developed a bicycle wheel that can purify the surrounding air. This wheel cleans air pollutants such as ozone, carbon dioxide and nitrogen dioxide using its three filter layers. Moreover, this wheel has a very efficient structure.

Increasing traffic density and people’s need for sports led them to bicycles. Today, many people, especially short distances, travel on their bicycles. Moreover, thanks to bicycles, people do not pollute the environment. But now a wheel has been produced that can do more than just pollute the environment. This wheel, called “ROLLOE”, has a unique feature.

ROLLOE was created by a designer named Kristen Tapping. The magic of ROLLOE, which is also an award-winning design, is that it cleans the air. Think of it like this; While riding a bicycle with this wheel, you can clean the environment in addition to not polluting the environment. So how is this possible?

Here’s that bike wheel that cleans the air while it keeps spinning

ROLLOE has a layered structure. ROLLOE, which can inhale and filter the surrounding air while rotating, thus distributes the air that is purified from air pollutants such as ozone, carbon dioxide and nitrogen dioxide into the environment again. ROLLOE performs the air cleaning process thanks to its three filtering layers.

The things we talked about with the ROLLOE may suggest that this wheel has a very complex construction. However, this approach is not quite correct. Because the weight of ROLLOE is only around 1 kilogram. This means that you can support environmental cleanliness while keeping your cycling experience almost the same. So is this wheel that effective?

ROLLOE can filter 0.665 cubic meters of air per kilometer. To elaborate this a little more, if 10 out of every 100 bicycles in London were to use these wheels, air filtration would be 20 times the size of Trafalgar, one of London’s largest and most well-known squares. It is important to remember that this is very important for the future of our planet.

ROLLOE designer Kristen Tapping is currently working on the third prototype for this wheel. Tapping, who made a statement about the wheel during an interview with RedBull, says that if it can finance, it can start production within 18 to 24 months. This kind of wheel seems to attract people who are sensitive to nature even more into bicycles.



