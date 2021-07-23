The Wheel of Time: Amazon series wins premiere month and poster

The Wheel of Time: Amazon Prime Video announced, this Friday (23), that the 1st season of A Roda do Tempo will be released in November this year. The adaptation of novels by writer Robert Jordan also won an official poster.

The revelations were made during a panel at [email protected], an event that is taking place in digital format because of the pandemic. The streaming company had already announced, not long ago, that the series will have a 2nd season, which has already started to be recorded even before the premiere of the 1st.

“Set in an epic, sprawling world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine, who is a member of the powerful women’s organization called Aes Sedai. When the protagonist arrives in the small town of Two Rivers, she embarks on a dangerous journey with five young people, one of whom was prophesied as the Dragon Reborn, who will save or destroy humanity”, says the official synopsis of the series.

The Wheel of Time will cast actors such as Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, Madeleine Madden, Michael McElhatton and Álvaro Morte.