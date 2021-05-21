The Wheel of Time: Amazon Renews Series for Season 2

The streaming platform Amazon Prime Video announced the renewal of the Wheel Of Time series (in Portuguese, The Wheel of Time) even before the launch of its debut season. The series is based on the saga of books by author Robert Jordan and will be starring Rosamund Pike, known for films such as Exemplary Girl, I Care and Pride and Prejudice.

Also according to the platform, the production of the first season has already been completed and the script for the next episodes is also already in progress. In addition to Pike, the cast of the series also features Josha Stradowski, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Zoe Robins, Barney Harris and Daniel Henney.

With this many Ta’veren in one place, one season was never going to be enough. #TheWheelOfTime #TwitterOfTime pic.twitter.com/CtuGitxPSn — The Wheel Of Time (@TheWheelOfTime) May 20, 2021

Learn more about the Wheel Of Time series

Robert Jordan’s book saga has 14 volumes and follows the trajectory of Moiraine Damodred. The character is part of a women’s organization known as Aes Sedai. Upon arriving in the small village of Two Rivers, she embarks on a journey with a group of people that includes someone who may be the Reborn Dragon, a figure with the power to save or destroy the world.

In this magical universe, only a few women are allowed to use magic. With the storyline, The Wheel of Time promises to be the next big fantasy launch for Amazon Prime Video.

So far, the streaming platform has not yet announced the premiere date of the 1st season or the number of episodes that will be made available. However, as production has already ended, new information is expected to appear soon and the series may reach the service catalog in 2021.

The renewal even before the debut date demonstrates the production’s confidence that the title will be successful. According to Rafe Judkins, the showrunner and executive producer of the series, one of the reasons that led Amazon to renew the series was to give fans the certainty that the story will continue when they reach the last episode of the debut season.

