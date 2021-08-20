The Wheel of Time: Amazon Releases New Images From The Series

The Wheel of Time: Recently, Amazon released the first images of the series The Wheel of Time (The Wheel of Time, in the original). Recently, the adaptation based on the books by author Robert Jordan, also got a poster with the official debut date on streaming.

This is the first time that fans of the literary series can clearly see the characters in the production. Previously, Amazon had released a short teaser on its Twitter account, however, no actors or actresses appeared in the scenes.

Now, the images show the entire cast gathered. They were streamed through the Entertainment Weekly website.

Last month, Amazon also released the official synopsis of The Wheel of Time. The plot must explore a fantasy world full of magic and adventure, just like in Jordan’s books.

“Set in an epic, sprawling world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine, who is a member of the powerful women’s organization called Aes Sedai. When the protagonist arrives in the small town of Two Rivers, she embarks on a dangerous journey with five young men, one of whom has been prophesied as the Dragon Reborn, who will save or destroy humanity.”

The Wheel of Time: series renewed for season 2

The 1st season of The Wheel of Time only hits Amazon Prime Video in November 2021. However, even before its debut, streaming renewed the show for a 2nd season.

Additionally, the cast of the series will comprise Alexandre Willaume as Thom Merrilin, Johann Myers as Padan Fain, Madeleine Madden as Egwene Al’Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Barney Harris as Mar Cauthon, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve, Josha Stradowski as Rand Al’Thor and Daniel Henney as al’Lan Mandragoran.

