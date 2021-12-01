The Wheel Of Time: Actress Reveals About Nynaeve’s Powers

The Wheel Of Time: Amazon Prime Video’s 1×4 episode “The Dragon Reborn” was released last Friday and brought with it several revelations, especially about the character Nynaeve, played by Zoë Robins, who gave an interview exclusive to CBR, talking about the recent events of the episode.

When it seemed impossible, the healer channeled the One Power for the first time and healed several Aes Sedai and Guardians who were on the brink of death.

“It was a shock and a despair to see these people dying around you. Nynaeve is first and foremost a healer. So being powerless to help others is what I think irritates her the most. And, in particular, she’s connecting with Lan in a way that’s blossoming, and there are issues and feelings there. Seeing him dying in front of her is what pushes her to the limit,” she said.

Robins also commented on the channeling moves we’ve seen in other characters: “With Nynaeve, her initial strength is so erratic and out of control, so those moves have to be that way too. So it’s like a burst of energy escapes her, and she can’t do anything about it — it can’t be choreographed.”

Regarding the 2nd season of The Wheel of Time, Robins declined to give details, but mentioned that we can see a deeper side of each character: “[…] Without spoiling anything, there is a deeper dive into the characters. We can spend more time with them on this. I think Season 1 is a big undertaking because we have to establish the world, the tradition and the characters. Season 2 means that now we can settle down a little bit and breathe, and follow some characters individually for a while, which I think is very, very exciting.”

And about the Dragon, always highly speculated, Robin believes that many people might still think Nyvaeve is the long-awaited being of the prophecy, especially after this episode, but doesn’t mention Logain: “Maybe you can take a little test (on the debate on the False dragon). I think that would spice things up.”

The Wheel of Time, 2021’s biggest Amazon Prime Video premiere, has new episodes every Friday.