The WhatsApp Icon With The Color Of Women’s Day: How To Change The App For 8M

WhatsApp: Green, white and, above all, violet is a color that tomorrow not only Spain, but the entire world, will wear. Because those three colors are the ones that Emmeline Pethick and thousands of her fellow English suffragettes adopted in 1908. Because tomorrow is March 8, International Women’s Day, an essential, important day that both on the streets and in the world online in which we also live, we will see dyed purple.

Because, according to Emmeline Pethick, violet is the “color of sovereigns [which] symbolizes the royal blood that runs through the veins of each fighter for the right to vote, it symbolizes their awareness of freedom and dignity”.

Change the WhatsApp icon to purple

If you want to celebrate 8M and record it, you can start with your mobile itself, dressing the smartphone icons in this color starting with the WhatsApp logo. And if you want to see it change from its classic green to purple, you just have to download an app and follow these steps:

Download Nova Launcher for free from the Play Store – there is also another paid option, Nova Launcher Prime

Install it, the basic configuration of the launcher will appear: Create a new design -or choose one already made-; choose a theme from Light, Dark or Dynamic; and choose how to open the app drawer, whether by sliding the screen up on the mobile desktop, or by opening a folder

Now, once you have it installed, you should know that you will now have 2 different appearances on your mobile: the one that your mobile brings by default -EMUI, MIUI, ONE UI, etc-, and the one that you can put with Nova Launcher.

Open a web browser on your mobile and download this image -or you can choose to download the one you want, such as these others.

Open the Nova Launcher app, you will see the desktop of your mobile but with a cleaner design. Open the app drawer and look for WhatsApp

Hold down the icon for a couple of seconds. A mini window will open with various options. You must hit Edit.

Here you can change the name of the app and the icon. Click on the icon, and choose the second option, search for an image in the mobile galleries.

Find the image of the WhatsApp logo in purple that you downloaded before, edit the measurements to your liking, and save.

For those who do not know it, Nova Launcher is an Android application framed within the group of ‘launchers’ or launchers. An app that, among other things, gives you the option to customize the mobile’s desktop, the dock, the application drawer and, in short, the entire aspect of the terminal’s operating system.