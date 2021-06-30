The WhatsApp Beta Activates The Photos And Videos That Are Only Seen Once

WhatsApp: In the field of ‘leaksters’, WABetaInfo, account / site that has been dedicated for 5 years to tell us all the news that comes out for WhatsApp before Facebook even makes them official, is one of the most respected, always reporting what it finds in the base code of the new betas.

And this week, they found active one of those functions that we have literally been hearing about for years: Self-destructing photos.

Photos and videos that are only viewed once

As reported by WaBetaInfo experts last March, WhatsApp was “working on self-destructing photos as part of a future update for iOS and Android.” Photos that self-destruct cannot be exported from WhatsApp, and if the feature is displayed it would be similar to what we have already seen on Instagram: Once the self-destruct mode is activated, the photo will be removed from the chat as soon as it is exited. him, just like on Instagram with the option to keep the photo in the chat and see it only once.

In the screenshots shared by WaBetaInfo months ago, a small photo self-destruct icon was seen near the chat. The icon is located right next to the option to add photos, videos and contacts. Once the mode is activated, the photo will disappear as soon as you leave the chat.

And this has also been confirmed by the head of Facebook, adding that images tagged like this can only be seen once before disappearing. However, you will be able to take a screenshot, although WhatsApp will notify the user who has sent the photo that someone has captured it.