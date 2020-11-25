The Weeknd will not be nominated for a Grammy

After The Weeknd one of the singers of the moment did not receive nominations at the Grammys, he lashed out at the organizers.

One of the singers of the moment, The Weeknd accused the Grammy Awards of being corrupt and of being chosen through a process that is not transparent, after he did not achieve any nominations, so much was his anger at the Canadian singer that he used his official accounts to lash out with everything before the organization.

“The Grammys are still corrupt. They owe transparency to me, my fans and the industry …” the artist tweeted hours after the Recording Academy of the United States announced its candidates for the 63rd edition of the awards, which will be delivered on January 31, 2021.

The Weeknd lashes out at organization

The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency… — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020

It is worth mentioning that the interpreter of “Starboy” and “Blinding Lights” does not appear in any of the more than 80 categories. News that was received with surprise among the international music press, since his latest album After Hours is considered one of the best works of the year.

The popularity of the artist is such that in February 2021 he will take the witness of Jennifer López and Shakira to star in the musical show of the Super Bowl, the television event par excellence in the US In addition, the album and several of his songs have triumphed recently at awards such as the MTV VMA, American Music Awards or Billboard Music Awards.

While it is true that the Grammys owe their prestige to being chosen by experts in the music industry without depending on commercial objectives, it is surprising that it does not have a single mention against competitors with less celebrated works such as Justin Bieber (4 nominations) or Coldplay .



