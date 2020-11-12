The Weeknd will host at the NFL Super Bowl LV.

On February 7, Super Bowl LV will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay. And, like every year, speculation always runs about who will take the lead to sing at the halftime show, something that was revealed today by the same artist.

The one chosen to carry out this great show, which catapulted the careers of many artists, is the R&B interpreter, The Weeknd.

On everyone’s lips in recent days, the celebrity announced his appearance through his Twitter and Instagram accounts sponsored by the Pepsi brand.

Whoever is in the last shots of the entertainment media for his duet with Maluma for the remix of the song “Hawaii”, will be the one who enlivens the match between the American Conference champion against the National champion, in the NFL.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the capacity that the show will have is still unknown, but it is estimated that it will be a maximum of 20 percent of the Raymond James.

Last year Jennifer Lopez and Shakira took on the difficult task of the American game show, which was a resounding success for both attendees and viewers.



