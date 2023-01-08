The Weeknd has released a new voyeuristic video for the song Is There Somebody Else? to celebrate the anniversary of the fifth studio album “Dawn FM”.

First released on January 7, 2022, the follow-up to 2020’s “After Hours” includes the singles “Take My Breath”, “Sacrifice”, “Out Of Time” and “Less Than Zero”.

Shortly after the release of “Dawn FM”, The Weeknd teased a sequel. “I wonder… if you know that you are experiencing a new trilogy,” he tweeted, and fans suggested that a new album called “After Life” is in development.

However, it seems that The Weeknd is still expanding the world of “Dawn FM”. The new video for “Is There Anyone Else” was shot by Cliqua (the duo who created the visuals for the three singles “Dawn FM”), and The Weeknd worries about infidelity with a telescope. Check it out below.

Announcing the video’s release, The Weeknd tweeted that he was “back in business.”

Last year, The Weeknd shared the new single “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from James Cameron’s film Avatar: The Way of Water.

Earlier this month, it was announced that The Weeknd’s 2019 single “Blinding Lights” overtook Ed Sheeran and became the most listened-to Spotify song of all time.

Looking ahead, The Weeknd will begin a large-scale tour of Europe and the UK in June (tickets are available here), and in September they will go to South America. He will be accompanied by Kaytranada and Mike Dean at most concerts of the tour.

The Weeknd will play:

JUNE 2023

10 – Manchester, Etihad Stadium

14 – Horsens Nordstern Arena

17 – Stockholm Tele2 Arena

20 – Oslo, Telenor Arena

24 – Amsterdam Johan Cruijiff Arena

28 – Dublin Marlay Park

JULY

2 – Hamburg Volksparkstadion

4 – Dusseldorf Merkur Spiel Arena

7 – London Stadium

8 – London Stadium

11 – Brussels King Baudouin Stadium

14 – Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park

18 – Madrid Cívitas Metropolitano

20 – Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

22 – Nice Allianz Riviera

23 – Nice Allianz Riviera

26 – Milan Ippodromo La Maura

29 – Paris Stade de France

30 – Paris Stade de France

AUGUST

1 – Bordeaux Matmut Atlantique

4 – Munich Olympiastadion

6 – Prague Letnany Airport

9 – Warsaw PGE Narodowy

12 – Tallinn Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

18 – London Wembley Stadium

SEPTEMBER

29 – Mexico City Foro Sol

OCTOBER

4 – Bogotá Estadio El Campín

7 – Rio de Janeiro Estádio Nilton Santos Engenhão

10 – Sao Paulo Allianz Parque

13 – Buenos Aires Hipódromo de San Isidro

15 – Santiago Estadio Bicentenario La Florida