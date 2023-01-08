The Weeknd has released a new voyeuristic video for the song Is There Somebody Else? to celebrate the anniversary of the fifth studio album “Dawn FM”.
First released on January 7, 2022, the follow-up to 2020’s “After Hours” includes the singles “Take My Breath”, “Sacrifice”, “Out Of Time” and “Less Than Zero”.
Shortly after the release of “Dawn FM”, The Weeknd teased a sequel. “I wonder… if you know that you are experiencing a new trilogy,” he tweeted, and fans suggested that a new album called “After Life” is in development.
However, it seems that The Weeknd is still expanding the world of “Dawn FM”. The new video for “Is There Anyone Else” was shot by Cliqua (the duo who created the visuals for the three singles “Dawn FM”), and The Weeknd worries about infidelity with a telescope. Check it out below.
Announcing the video’s release, The Weeknd tweeted that he was “back in business.”
Last year, The Weeknd shared the new single “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from James Cameron’s film Avatar: The Way of Water.
Earlier this month, it was announced that The Weeknd’s 2019 single “Blinding Lights” overtook Ed Sheeran and became the most listened-to Spotify song of all time.
Looking ahead, The Weeknd will begin a large-scale tour of Europe and the UK in June (tickets are available here), and in September they will go to South America. He will be accompanied by Kaytranada and Mike Dean at most concerts of the tour.
The Weeknd will play:
JUNE 2023
10 – Manchester, Etihad Stadium
14 – Horsens Nordstern Arena
17 – Stockholm Tele2 Arena
20 – Oslo, Telenor Arena
24 – Amsterdam Johan Cruijiff Arena
28 – Dublin Marlay Park
JULY
2 – Hamburg Volksparkstadion
4 – Dusseldorf Merkur Spiel Arena
7 – London Stadium
8 – London Stadium
11 – Brussels King Baudouin Stadium
14 – Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park
18 – Madrid Cívitas Metropolitano
20 – Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
22 – Nice Allianz Riviera
23 – Nice Allianz Riviera
26 – Milan Ippodromo La Maura
29 – Paris Stade de France
30 – Paris Stade de France
AUGUST
1 – Bordeaux Matmut Atlantique
4 – Munich Olympiastadion
6 – Prague Letnany Airport
9 – Warsaw PGE Narodowy
12 – Tallinn Tallinn Song Festival Grounds
18 – London Wembley Stadium
SEPTEMBER
29 – Mexico City Foro Sol
OCTOBER
4 – Bogotá Estadio El Campín
7 – Rio de Janeiro Estádio Nilton Santos Engenhão
10 – Sao Paulo Allianz Parque
13 – Buenos Aires Hipódromo de San Isidro
15 – Santiago Estadio Bicentenario La Florida