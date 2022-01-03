The Weeknd Announces ‘Dawn FM’, Their New Album Featuring Jim Carrey

In 2021, The Weeknd had one of the most important years of his career arriving on the Super Bowl stage with all the songs from “After Hours”, however, the time to present his new era has arrived with the announcement of the date premiere of his next album “Dawn FM”, which will include interesting collaborations as with the comedian, Jim Carrey.

The best part is that we will not have to wait to hear The Weeknd’s new album, as he confirmed that it will be released on Friday, January 7, thus being one of the most anticipated releases of the year, it will arrive in the first weekend of 2022.

The singer shared a kind of trailer on his social networks, where Jim Carrey’s voice is precisely heard as a radio announcer to present the “station” of “Dawn FM”; The album will also feature artists such as Quincy Jones, Tyler, the creator, Lil Wayne and Oneohtrix Point Never.

“Music can heal and that feels more important than releasing another album. Let’s leave everything behind and enjoy it with the people ”, The Weeknd had anticipated in New Years on his social networks as a preview of his plans to start 2022.

Continuing with the story that Abel Tesfaye, the Canadian’s real name, has told since “After Hours”, “Dawn FM” will be like a new dawn in his life. “A new sonic universe from The Weeknd’s mind,” he announced in the clip.