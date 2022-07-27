The wedding of J. Lo and Ben Affleck is compared to Netflix’s beliefs as movie trends

There are famous couples, and there are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The celebrity couple, affectionately named Bennifer, were the hottest couple in the early 2000s before their breakup. The audience was shocked when they recently reunited, especially shortly after her breakup with A-Rod. Bennifer 2.0 officially tied the knot in Vegas, and the wedding of J.Lo and Affleck is compared to the movie “Persuasion” from Netflix as a movie trend.

“Persuasion” was released on Netflix a few weeks ago and during that time was in the top of the streaming service’s films. There was some negative reaction to the Jane Austen adaptation, especially to the modern dialogue. And now some people are comparing the marriage of J.Lo and Ben Affleck to this famous story on social networks like Twitter. One of these people posted his thoughts, saying:

The real 2022 update for Persuasion is the escape of Jay Lo and Ben Affleck in Vegas.

Tush. “Persuasion” tells the story of a woman named Ann (played by Dakota Johnson in this new film) who reunites with her ex-fiancee Captain Frederick (Cosmo Jarvis) years after their separation. The second novel blossoms between the two main characters, as is often the case in epic Jane Austen stories. And since Ben Affleck and Jay Lo have made such a blissful second time, a lot of people have appeared online discussing these similarities.

Comparisons also occurred thanks to mixed reviews of the Netflix movie “Persuasion”. Despite the fact that the icon of “Fifty Shades” Dakota Johnson plays in it, streaming projects have been heavily criticized. It seems to have helped increase the number of comparisons with Bennifer’s recent wedding, as another Twitter user wrote.:

Netflix is to make a new adaptation of “Persuasion” using the footage found by J.Lo and Affleck entirely.

Honestly, I would have looked. Considering how insanely popular they were in the early 2000s, smart money says that a lot of frames could be collected in the storyline of “Persuasion”. The couple have been candid about how difficult it was to handle the attention at the time, but now they seem to be in a much better position to handle this type of lighting. Another funny comparison with Persuasion, which appeared on the web, reads:

So you’re telling me that J.Lo and Affleck accidentally eloped over the weekend when Netflix released Jane Austen’s “Persuasion,” the best book about how love gets a second chance? “You pierce my soul. I’m half in agony, half in hope… I’ve never loved anyone but you” is the male version of #DorogoiBen.

“Dear Ben” is a track from Jennifer Lopez’s album “This Is Me… Then”, released in 2002. The song was obviously written for/about Ben Affleck, which some young fans will only find out about now that Bennifer is back. Their love story is still compared to Persuasion online, which another user simply formulated as follows:

The Bennifer Saga is a better adaptation of Persuasion than Persuasion (2022).

Shots were fired. But, as mentioned earlier, critics perceived “Persuasion” ambiguously. It currently stands at 30% on Rotten Tomatoes, although the audience score is slightly more forgiving at 67%. And, of course, it looks like the movie is gaining a lot of views on Netflix.

“Persuasion” is currently streaming on Netflix, as is Jennifer Lopez’s documentary “Halftime.” Be sure to check out the release dates of the films in 2022 to plan your next movie.