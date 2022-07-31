The weakest Dragon Ball fighter is stronger than one of the Founding Avengers

It’s no secret that Dragon Ball fighters are generally much stronger than most Avengers, as some Z fighters, including Goku and Vegeta, have the very power of the gods. However, there are several Dragon Ball fighters who are mostly ordinary people, including the most physically weak, although even one has an ability that is stronger than one of the Founding Avengers.

The Avengers first teamed up as a team in Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s Avengers #1, in which Iron Man, Thor, Ant-Man, Wasp and Hulk teamed up against the villain Loki, who was trying to take over the world. After that first battle, the Avengers were officially formed, and although the line-up has changed many times throughout the history of Marvel Comics, these founding members will always be remembered as the first and most iconic members of the Avengers.

In Chapter 69, “The Dragon Pearl” by Akira Toriyama, Goku is looking for Bulma as he accidentally broke her Dragon Radar and needed her to fix it so he could continue his search for the Dragon Pearl. When Goku arrives at Bulma’s house, Bulma is very happy to see him and quickly repairs the Dragon’s Radar with one condition of her service, which is that she will join him in his search. However, Goku explains that Bulma cannot join him, as he rides a Flying Nimbus, which only allows those with a pure heart to ride it, and Bulma’s heart, although not villainous, is definitely unclean. Although this problem initially seems unsolvable, Bulma tells Goku that she can just stay in his pocket while he flies on a mystical cloud, because she has a device that can shrink her to the size of a mouse at the click of a button.

Bulma wears her shrink device on her wrist as an inconspicuous bracelet that doesn’t require her to put on a full suit to work. In fact, due to the easy-to-use functionality and the hidden nature of her ability to shrink, Bulma’s “power” in this chapter surpasses that of the Founding Avenger, Ant-Man. Hank Pym needs to wear a bulky suit to use his powers, while Bulma can shrink on the fly as she never needs to take off the shrinking bracelet, which gives her a power much more tactically advantageous than Ant-Man. Therefore, Bulma’s version is much stronger.

While Bulma’s ability to shrink is much better than Ant-Man’s, as she always has the ability to shrink at any time without having to get dressed, her device is not as versatile as Hank’s Pym Particles. Not only can Pym shrink, the particles also allow him to grow into a giant, plus they can even be used in various weapons that can be incredibly useful in combat, including a pistol capable of shrinking a Galactus space creature. . However, as far as pure reduction functionality with care and ease, Bulma from Dragon Ball easily has the best version of this foundational Avenger power.