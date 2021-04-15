The Water Man: a lot of adventure and mystery in the movie trailer

The Water Man: RLJE Films released the first official trailer for The Water Man, an adventure drama directed and starring David Oyelowo. In the video, a boy sets out on a dangerous adventure to try to find a cure for his mother’s illness. Check out the preview.

In the plot Gunner (Lonnie Chavis) and his mother (Rosario Dawson) share a special bond, but when her illness gets worse, he dives into a pile of books on science and supernatural subjects in search of possible cures. After learning about the mythical Water Man, who may have the secret of eternal life, Gunner and his friend Jo (Amiah Miller) set out on a journey through a mysterious forest. Facing challenges and dangers, they end up getting lost and the hope of rescue lies with Gunner’s father (David Oyelowo), who must dive into his son’s world to follow clues capable of restoring his family.

“I grew up watching family films with adventure, fantasy and danger, but I was never condescending to their young protagonists,” said Oyelowo in a statement. “As a father of four, I want to share films with my children that amuse them and prepare them for the ups and downs to come. I love watching films with them that transport our family to a different world and leave us with meaningful conversations. films that do that, so I decided to make one for them, for other families and, hopefully, for the whole world “.

Directed by David Oyelowo, who makes his debut in the role, and a script signed by also newcomer Emma Needell, The Water Man hits US theaters on May 7.