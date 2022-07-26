The wasp will fight the quantum world in “Ant-Man 3”, teases the star

After her mother returns from an alternate dimension, Evangeline Lilly says that the Wasp will fight the quantum world in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania. Details of the plot of the Marvel Cinematic universe triquel are currently unknown, although it is said that the film tells about the main characters, as well as about the adventures of Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne in the quantum world. The group is also expected to fight Kang the Conqueror in his proper MCU debut after Jonathan Majors appeared as a variant of the iconic villain in the first season of Loki.

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly return to lead the cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania as the MCU’s eponymous heroes, along with the return of Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer and the debuts of Catherine Newton as Scott’s daughter Cassie and Bill Murray as the unknown villain. Peyton Reed also returned to the director’s chair of the film with a script written by Emmy Award winner from “Rick and Morty” Jeff Loveness. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania is a little less than a year away from the release of the movie, but one star shared her thoughts about the MCU triquel.

Speaking exclusively to Screen Rant last week at Comic-Con in San Diego, Evangeline Lilly teased what would happen to the Wasp in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania. Looking at her mother’s return from an alternate dimension, the star said that her character will struggle to come to terms with the Quantum World in the MCU triquel, and this will serve as a major emotional arc for the Wasp. See what Lilly shared below:

“This is an important plot point for Hope in this film. He definitely makes Hope feel a lot of emotions, knowing that she lost her mother in this place for so long, and that she really doesn’t know anything about it. It’s actually a beautiful question that touches on the essence of Hope’s struggles and vulnerability in the film.”

Since the Quantum World was briefly explored in the original film, it has become a major factor for both Ant-Man films and the MCU in general. This became a major plot point in Ant-Man and the Wasp, when Scott, Hope and Hank raced to try to save Janet from being trapped there for 30 years, and also saved Scott in the after-credits sequence of the film when he survived. Thanos’ devastating click that destroyed half of existence. Scott will not only return from the Quantum World in Avengers: Finale, but will also find a way to use it with his fellow heroes to travel through time and reverse Thanos’ click, bringing everyone back.

Given his growing importance in the franchise and the fact that he gave Janet Michelle Pfeiffer her abilities, it makes sense that the Quantum World will remain a major factor in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania, as well as in Hope’s story. Since the film is expected to properly introduce Kang the Conqueror to the MCU, it is likely that his time travel abilities will cause the group to travel through the Quantum World, as in Avengers: Finale, thereby putting the Wasp in an emotionally difficult situation, like Lilly. notes. Only time will tell what will actually happen with the return of the Quantum World when “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania” will be released in theaters on February 17, 2023.