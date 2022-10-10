The Warehouse Project Warns Ravers about MDMA Blue Punisher Pills

Potent pills were found in Manchester.

The Warehouse Project in Manchester warned ravers about a batch of MDMA pills called Blue Punisher.

Bright blue high-strength ecstasy pills are currently in circulation throughout Manchester, and they bear the Marvel’s The Punisher logo.

The drugs were seized at WHP and subsequently tested by Manchester Metropolitan University [MMU], according to MixMag. The Warehouse Project has been conducting on-site drug testing since 2013 and works closely with the local MANDRAKE Laboratory, which means Manchester Drug Analysis and knowledge sharing at MMU.

In a post on Twitter, The Warehouse Project wrote: “ATTENTION. Reports of the strong effect of Blue Punisher pills.”

The message goes on to call on club visitors to talk to an employee if they feel unwell. They also provided a map of the facility with clearly marked welfare zones, adding that these zones were “unbiased and safe places” to go if they felt unwell on the spot.

⚠️ WARNING ⚠️ Reports of Blue Punisher Pills having strong effects. Please be safe & aware. If unwell please speak to a member of staff. — The Warehouse Project (@WHP_Mcr) October 8, 2022

Welfare & medical areas are located next to the smoking area. They offer a non-judgemental & safe space if you need help. pic.twitter.com/WEMJNT6uf2 — The Warehouse Project (@WHP_Mcr) October 8, 2022

Back in August, the Reading Festival & Leeds has issued a new warning about drug use at its festivals, noting that “deaths from ecstasy are increasing from year to year.”

“There seems to be a connection with the amount of MDMA found in the pills recently,” they wrote on their website at the time. “In 2005, each tablet contained about 80 mg of MDMA (the average dose for adults is 80-120 mg). The average dosage of tablets is currently about 160 mg of MDMA, i.e. twice the average dose for adults, and tablets are often tested with more than 300 mg of MDMA.”

A 16-year-old boy later died at a Leeds festival after reportedly taking a “grey or black oblong-shaped” ecstasy pill and falling ill.

The organizers of Boardmasters were also forced to warn their visitors about the dangerously potent MDMA, which was discovered on the festival grounds this year.

Another warning came after it was discovered that the pills tested at Secret Garden Party 2022 contain more than 2.5 times the usual amount of ecstasy.