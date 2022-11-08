The War On Drugs Announces UK and European Tour in 2023

The War On Drugs has announced a tour of the UK and Ireland for 2023 — tickets can be purchased here.

The group led by Adam Granduciel is due to return to these shores next summer as part of a broader European program. After performing in Oslo, Warsaw, Prague and Berlin, the band will begin the British-Irish leg at the Brighton Center on June 17.

Further concerts are planned at The Eden Project in Cornwall (June 18), at the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow (20), The Piece Hall in Halifax (21) and Trinity College in Dublin (27). In addition, The War On Drugs will perform at the Zénith Arena in Paris on June 23.

The new dates mean that the band can currently perform at Glastonbury 2023 either on Saturday (June 24) or Sunday (June 25). At the moment, no performances at the festival are reported.

Tickets for The War On Drugs 2023 tour of the UK and Europe will go on sale at 10:00 local time this Friday (November 11), with the exception of Paris (on sale next Monday, November 14).

You can purchase tickets here (UK) — see the announcement and the full itinerary below.

Announcing European shows for 2023! Tickets for all dates are on sale Friday, 11th of November at 10am local with the exception of Paris which is on sale Monday, 14th of November at 10am local. Looking forward to coming back! https://t.co/vo0MOTW0Cj pic.twitter.com/bWdokXsDBH — The War on Drugs (@TheWarOnDrugs) November 8, 2022

JUNE 2023

8 – Loaded Festival, Oslo

12 – Progresja Summer Stage, Warsaw

13 – Forum Karlin, Prague

14 – Zitadelle, Berlin

17 – Brighton Centre, Brighton

18 – The Eden Project, Cornwall

20 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

21 – The Piece Hall, Halifax

23 – Zenith, Paris

27 – Trinity College, Dublin

The War On Drugs last toured the UK and Ireland in April this year in support of their fifth studio album I Don’t Live Here Anymore, which was released in October 2021.

Reviewing the performance of Granduciel and company at The O2 in London, NME hailed the concert as “a generous, loosely promoted rock and roll night.”

Back in September, ThBe War On Drugs shared two previously unreleased songs — “Oceans Of Darkness” and “Slow Ghost” — as part of the extended deluxe edition of “I Don’t Live Here Anymore”.