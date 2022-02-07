The War Between Two Joke Coins Continues! Who Will Be The Winner?

As in every market, there are competitive battles in the crypto market. One of the popular ones is known as the humorous war between Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. In fact, both coins have common points. For example, they both use an image of a Japanese dog breed, the Shiba Inu, and both are joke coins. But the biggest known clue to the competition is that the Shiba Inu is purportedly designed to surpass and finish off Dogecoin.

All Increments with Numeric Values

The Shiba Inu has gained more than 70% from its multi-month low of 0.00001704. According to data provided by crypto ranking site CoinMarketCap, the price of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency has increased by around 24% in the past 24 hours. Rival meme token Dogecoin rose 6%. Also, this prank coin has surpassed $2.7 billion with a 244% increase in transaction volume. It is seen as the sixth most traded cryptocurrency on the charts. The most traded ones are Tether, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin cash and Binance USD. Shiba Inu, on the other hand, ranks third in terms of trading volume on Coinbase, the number one crypto exchange in the US.

With the recent market capitalization price increase, the Shiba Inu also surpasses Polygon (MATIC) to move up to 14th place. While the recent price increase of this meme coin is impressive, it is still trading at 67.47% below its record value.

Greening in the Market and the Effect of Bitcoin

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, hit as high as $43,000 earlier today and is up 30.5% from its recent low of $32,950. It is still 37.95% below its record price value, and at the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $42,719.

The latest price spike from the crypto king is pushing other cryptocurrencies up in the cryptocurrency market. Ethereum, Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana and other major altcoins appear to be green. Ripple (XRP), one of the important altcoins, has increased by about 10% in the last 24 hours.

The market cap of the entire cryptocurrency market exceeded $3 trillion with big increases in November, but has yet to rise to around $2 trillion with recent spikes.

The war between Shiba Inu and Dogecoin does not seem to be over for long. It is not known who will win the war, but it is observed that there are increases on the side of both joke coins.