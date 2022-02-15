The war between HBO’s House of the Dragon and Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings began

It all sounds pretty good with Amazon’s new Lord of the Rings prequel premiering as a series, but The Rings of Power is just one of many fantasy series to look forward to this year.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is due out at some point on Netflix and of course the one we’re eagerly awaiting is House of the Dragon, HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series. It’s no surprise that executives at HBO’s parent company, WarnerMedia, are aware of Amazon’s big marketing push for The Lord of the Rings.

The Rings of Power hype train really got underway yesterday, with Vanity Fair tweeting their article with the caption: “There will be one show to rule them all.”

Innocuous enough. But WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar couldn’t resist doing a gentle dig and reminding us all that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power isn’t the only fantasy show in town.

“Some dragons from Westeros have a slightly different interpretation of the first sentence of the headline,” he wrote.

That first line, “There will be one show to rule them all”, is an obvious nod to Tolkien’s famous poem about Sauron’s one ring… but, Kilar is right. As exciting as The Rings of Power may be, its dominance is far from assured. House of the Dragon is directed by Ryan Condal and seasoned Game of Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik, who brought us classic episodes like “Hardhome,” “The Battle of the Bastards,” and “The Winds of Winter.” All bets are off here; the only certainty is that in the game of fantasy shows, it is the viewers who win.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Prime Video on September 2, and House of the Dragon is also slated for release sometime this year, but still expect some news from HBO.