The Walking Dead: Zack Snyder’s Movie Coming Soon!

Director Zack Snyder plans to release a new film on Netflix, which will revolve around the famous series “The Walking Dead”!

Notice to all fans of the comic book and the series The Walking Dead! A new Zack Snyder film is coming out in 2021.

As you know, The Walking Dead series is partly broadcast on Netflix. But beware ! A new film around the dramatic horror series will soon be appearing on the platform. Entitled Army of the Dead, the film is being directed by Zack Snyder, starring Joby Harold as well as Shay Hatten.

But this project of a new film around The Walking Dead goes back a long time. The film was originally intended to be a sequel to Army of the Dead, released in 2004, and again directed by Zack Snyder.

However, at the time, the director was to be Matthijs van Heijningen Jr., supported by Universal Pictures and Warner Bros.

But it is in addition to having attached Zack Snyder to the making of the film, Netflix had subsequently bought the rights to it, in January 2019. Filming had finally started in the summer of 2019, with a budget of $ 90 million. . Just that !

THE WALKING DEAD: SOME INFOS ON THE NEW FILM!

Let’s talk about casting! It will therefore include Dave Bautista, who will play a certain Scott. Ella Purnell for the role of Kate. Ana de la Reguera will play Cruz. Garret Dillahunt will play Frank Peters. Raúl Castillo will be Mikey Guzman.

The rest of the cast features actors Omari Hardwick, Chris D’Elia, Nora Arnezeder, Matthias Schweighöfer, Samantha Win, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi and Hiroyuki Sanada. So it promises to be heavy!

However, little is currently known about the synopsis. According to Allociné, the film will nonetheless focus its plot on a group of mercenaries who decide to enter a quarantine zone in Las Vegas, infected with zombies, to carry out a robbery. This is the mouthpiece for all The Walking Dead fans! No info on the exact release date of Army of the Dead, although we do know it will be released in 2021.

WORK TO BE DONE !

As a reminder, the director of The Walking Dead should not be long either to focus on the filming of the film Elektra, from Marvel.

In fact, on the ComicBook Debate, he was asked about the Marvel character whose exploits he would like to share on the big screen. “I would choose Elektra – The Return. Do you know that Frank Miller comic? This is a graphic novel about Elektra. Daredevil has dreams about returning Elektra to life there, and it’s really cool and weird… It’s just cool, and beautiful. This is what I would do. Nobody cares, but this is what I would. He had launched.

Perhaps this should be seen as an appeal to Marvel. However, this is just a brainstorm. Especially since Marvel has a busy schedule of films and series. To be continued !