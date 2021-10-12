The Walking Dead: World Beyond – Actress Talks About Scenes From Season 2

ATTENTION: SPOILERS AHEAD!

The Walking Dead: Recently, TV Insider chatted with Alexa Mansour, actress who plays Hope in The Walking Dead: A New Universe, about some scenes from Season 2 of the series.

When asked what it was like to shoot the scenes where her character falls down the stairs, Mansour said she experienced a great deal of emotion. “I think it was one of my favorite episodes to film to date. I wasn’t falling down the stairs, but I would say I felt like I was,” she said.

According to the actress, these latest events left Hope shaken, not knowing which direction to follow.

“She’s super torn apart. She doesn’t know whether to start befriending people and integrate into this new community or continue with what she and her sister planned by taking down CRM. I think it’s comfortable, you know? surrounded by normal people, there’s nothing to worry about, but she’s fighting an internal battle over what to do next. She’s living a fantasy now, and she’s trying to get back to the harsh reality of what’s going on outside the walls.” , he pointed out.

In addition, Mansour also talked about Mason. The character emerged in the second episode of the season, causing fans to start questioning about a possible romance.

“I can’t tell you much about their relationship, but Mason brings a lot more to the table than just a future love interest for Hope. of the group,” he said.