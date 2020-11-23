In episode 1×8 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the characters still try to deal with the consequences of Silas killing his own father. Although not an essentially malicious character, fear of himself makes Silas a real threat that can impact the entire pace of the first season.

After the events, everyone needs to decide what will be the fate of Sias, even if he does not remember what happened that night. Although this remains a mystery, his presence at the crime scene is a strong indication that he is related to the events.

In addition, Tony’s blood is found on Silas’ robes. However, what caused your amnesia? Apparently, only Iris and Elton are willing to believe that this is really strange and maybe he is not to blame.

However, Hope and Huck are ready to start a trial and blame him for murder and kidnapping.

In the midst of all this, we have Felix, shaken by the indecision and uncertainty of what really happened. He tries to reconcile the will of the two groups, knowing that his decision may affect the future of the entire group.

So, he decides to give a second chance and promises Silas a fresh start. The problem is that he is not really ready for this. His guilt and feelings seem to take the best of him, and as his confidence begins to be shaken, his enemies may end up destroying the character.

Padden makes it clear that Silas is not responsible for his actions. After all, his father was extremely abusive and the murder may have been only a defense mechanism. He grew up watching his father being violent towards his mother, so it is to be expected that these reflexes of strength were reflected in his own personality.

Anyway, Silas knows that there is no longer a place for him in the group and Elton agrees. So much so that he also decides to abandon the survivors just to make sure that Silas is not forgotten.

Although death is a recurring theme in the universe of The Walking Dead, the internal conflicts of the characters begin to bring a more interesting touch to this first season, while the will to survive the apocalypse is overshadowed by human nature itself.

