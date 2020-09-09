The Walking Dead will end in season 11

AMC’s The Walking Dead series will end after the 11th season airs. The information was confirmed by producer Scott Gimple. “This will be a grand final that will lead to new debuts. Evolution is upon us. The Walking Dead lives, ”he said.

With these words, it is clear that the idea of ​​the writers is to make new projects derived from the original series. The plot, which has undergone several changes over the years, has many characters and several creative possibilities. According to what has been released so far, the 11th season of The Walking Dead will have about 24 episodes.

A highly anticipated spin-off involves the characters Carol (played by Melissa McBride) and Daryl (played by Norman Reedus). The production, which is set to debut in 2023, has been confirmed by Ed Carroll, director of operations at AMC Networks.

The executive also said he was very anxious for the production and exhibition of the last episodes of the original series. Showrunner Angela Kang, through the same statement, also said she is excited about new projects involving The Walking Dead.

“Working with Melissa McBride and Norman Reedus was one of the highlights of my career and I am happy that we can continue to tell this story,” he said.

It is worth remembering that, this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 10th season of The Walking Dead suffered a hiatus and had to anticipate its outcome. However, the exhibition of the official season finale gained space at AMC and will be shown on October 4.

AMC’s production is based on the original comic book by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard. The 11th season of The Walking Dead is set to air in 2021.



