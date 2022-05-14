The Walking Dead: What We Suspected All This Time About Carl Grimes’ Death

The Walking Dead has become one of the most watched and recognized apocalyptic franchises of the moment, its main series has been on the air for more than eleven years, and despite its time, its name still resonates strongly on viewers’ screens. , especially now that it is preparing to air its final episode. However, one of the big questions and disappointments viewers have is what happened to Carl Grimes (played by Chandler Riggs).

The star who plays the role of Carl, Chandler Riggs, debuted on The Walking Dead from its very first episode in 2010. He is the son of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies). As time goes on in the series, Carl slowly hardens due to the severe loss of life and the environment around him, where he must learn to defend himself against humans and zombies.

Carl Grimes was one of the characters that had a great development, as happened with Carol (Melissa McBride), who after being a shy mother in which her husband abused her and lost her little daughter, the program makes her in one of the best assassins of The Walking Dead. In which she does not hesitate to kill the people who try to hurt her and her friends.

The Walking Dead is gradually giving the same evolution to Carl Grimes, who had to kill his own mother completely before she reanimated as a zombie, after Maggie (Lauren Cohan) helped to remove the baby from her womb for problems in childbirth. In a scene that he left all the viewers speechless.

In which episode did Carl die?

However, after the incredible evolution of the character since his inception, Carl Grimes dies in episode 9 of season 8 of The Walking Dead. Which was broadcast on February 25, 2018. Although the decision to leave the program was made by its actor Chandler Riggs, it was a hard and sad blow for the fans who follow the zombie drama.

Following the actor’s decision to leave the series, the producers decided to give him a storyline with a new character who had joined the show, Siddiq (played by Avi Nash). Carl was looking for food far from Alexandria, where he meets Siddiq, who is being chased by several walkers, so he decides to help him. But, one of the walkers kills him in his chest and from this moment he begins to say goodbye to him.

In his last episode, Carl tells Rick about his bite and allowing Siddiq into the place. Then, knowing that he had little time left, he decided to share the last moments of his life with his little sister Judith (Cailey Fleming). Finally, he delivered personally written letters to the group that accompanied him since the first season of The Walking Dead. In which he reveals his predictions and solutions for the survival and a better future of the entire community.