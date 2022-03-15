The Walking Dead: What Happened in the 6 Year Gap After Rick’s Death

Over the years, the survivors of The Walking Dead have faced countless members of the undead, multiple wars with other humans, and even a nuclear blast or two. At this point, it is clear that society will never go back to what it was before, but at the same time, new societies are beginning to take shape. However, the show creates a huge gap 6 years after the departure of Rick Grimes actor Andrew Lincoln.

The Walking Dead series takes its time to reveal what happened between the explosion of Rick’s bridge and the events of episode 6 of season 9. At some point, Michonne (Danai Gurira) realizes that she is pregnant with the child of Rick and gives birth to RJ. From this moment the confusion begins for the fans of the zombie drama.

However, it is slowly revealed that the communities try, for a while, to continue working together, but Michonne eventually decides that Alexandria will take an isolationist approach to everyone else in order to keep the community safe. While Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) has been imprisoned there for over seven years and formed a close bond with Judith (Cailey Fleming).

After saving Judith’s life in a snowstorm, Negan reluctantly earns a place helping out in the Kingdom community. While Carol (Melissa McBride) moves to the Kingdom where she and Ezekiel (Khary Payton) raise Henry as her own son. On the other hand, Daryl (Norman Reedus) spends most of the intervening years living in the woods, desperately searching for Rick’s body, claiming that he was alive.

He never finds the body, but bonds with a woman named Leah (Lynn Collins) and her dog, Dog, before Leah disappears and Dog is left in Daryl’s care. The reformed Saviors join the various communities working to survive, but as the years go by, they all begin to realize that the communities need to find a way to cooperate once again.

From this point we see how the series begins to incorporate the whisperers, appearing for the first time in episode 6 of season 9 of The Walking Dead. However, in the 6-year gap of the time skip, it is revealed that spin-offs like Fear The Walking Daed are up against a group that activates nuclear warheads in the city of Texas, making things more complicated for the survivors of that area.