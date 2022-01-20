The Walking Dead: Trailer And Date Of The Season 11 (part 2) With Revelations And… Zombies!

The Walking Dead: AMC and FOX share the new trailer for part 2 of 3 of the final season of The Walking Dead along with a new promotional poster. Little by little, like a decomposing zombie, The Walking Dead series is approaching its definitive end with the current season 11, a final season that is being developed in three parts and of which we already have a new trailer along with its release date. premiere and promotional poster. This has been shared by FOX Spain, publishing a new preview of part 2 of 3 of season 11 of The Walking Dead, a new set of episodes that will be released in Spain from next February 21 through FOX. Along with the trailer and the date, those responsible have also published a new poster with the main protagonists of this final section of the series.

The Walking Dead zombies return in February

Thus, The Walking Dead will return to the small screen next Monday, February 21, 2022 from 10:00 p.m., with a new episode every Monday. Everything to continue with the events of the first part of the season, with the plot of the Reapers and their constant threat, to which we must add the intrigues that are beginning to emerge in the Commonwealth. What difficult decisions will our protagonists have to make? And it is that their lives hang by a thread and any false step can be the final one.

As usual in this last installment of the series, the cast is headed by Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon along with Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier; Along with them we find names like Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee, Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa, Josh McDermitt as Eugene Porter, Seth Gilliam as Gabriel Stokes, Ross Marquand as Aaron, Khary Payton as Ezekiel, Cooper Andrews as Jerry, Callan McAuliffe as Alden and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan.

The Walking Dead returns to FOX on February 21 with part 2 of 3 of the series’ final season.