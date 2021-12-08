The Walking Dead: This tragic accident almost caused the cancellation of the series

The Walking Dead has been broadcasting on AMC screens since 2010, since then, little by little, its well-known spin-offs, also successful, have been broadcasting, which are Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, in where they follow the plot of the original story, but focusing on the depths of the origins of the virus, as well as the dismantling of the MCA and other institutions.

However, its filming has not always been completely successful, because, in the filming of the eighth season of this installment, the cast suffered a tragic and fatal accident that led to the death of one of its actors, it is John Bernecker , who was only 33 years old at the time.

According to police statements, John Bernecker was with fellow actor Austin Amelio, who plays the character Dwight. Both were filming a scene on a balcony in the location that belongs to the Sanctuary, and according to the script of said episode, John was required to fall from a height of 10 meters.

Apparently, a mattress was going to serve as support for the fall, however, John Bernecker would have failed the mattress by just a few inches, it was the same deputy director, Matthew Goodwin who gave these statements. Goodwin went on and claimed that he “tried to avoid the fall by holding onto the railing with both hands.”

His partner at the time, another voice actress at the time, also offered his statement and annoyed clarified the following: “The sets must be safer. There has to be a prerequisite not to put a super professional stuntman with an inexperienced actor who doesn’t know what he’s doing. ”

However, Dwight’s interpreter Austin Amelio, who was present at the time of this fatal accident, told police that he and Bernecker spoke before the scene and John said that he had never fallen from that height. He also said that John “seemed a little nervous”.

This unfortunate accident that ended up leaving a deceased person, almost led to the total cancellation of the zombie series, The Walking Dead, however, according to the contracts signed by these voice actors, it may have been the salvation of a gigantic penalty.