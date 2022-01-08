The Walking Dead: This is the character most affected by the departure of Rick Grimes

Closer and closer to its end, AMC’s The Walking Dead has come a long way of ups and downs in which accolades and negative reviews were swift, from the moment it began to move further and further away from the eponymous horror comic. post-apocalyptic Robert Kirkman, until reaching the most critical moment of the entire series that for many ended up twisting his course and that of his characters, the departure of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

One of the characters most affected on The Walking Dead by Rick’s departure was undoubtedly Dwight, played by Austin Amelio, a fictional character who appears in both the comic and the television adaptation. He first made his on-screen appearance in the sixth season episode “Always Accountable,” when he and his wife Sherry (Christine Evangelista) run into Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) while on the run from the Saviors.

Later, Dwight would return transformed into one of Negan’s henchmen (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in the episode “Twice as Far”, wearing half his burned face and starring in a tragic scene where he kills Denise with the crossbow that he had stolen. to Daryl. The arc of the character played by Amelio kept a very interesting journey until the end of the eighth installment, in which Daryl spares his life and exiles him from the group of survivors, thus marking his departure from the series.

Dwigth’s farewell did not surprise the public, taking into account that it was also announced that in the ninth season its main protagonist Andrew Lincoln would leave The Walking Dead with his character as Rick Grimes. Fans of Robert Kirkman’s comics know the importance of this character in the development of the ending of the original story, where he appears as the right hand of Grimes and Alexandria’s warlord.

Once without Rick on the television show, Dwigth’s future was highly uncertain as in the original play when the group clashes with the Commonwealth, Amelio’s character is killed by Rick to achieve peace. It is then that the producers make him make the leap to Fear The Walking Dead, landing in the third episode of the fifth season, thus being recorded in the history of the franchise as the second cast member to go from the original series to the derivative. after Morgan (Lennie James).

As fans will recall, the fifth season of Fear the Walking Dead takes place roughly a year after the exile of Dwight, who is supposed to have spent all that time searching for his wife Sherry after she escaped from Negan before the fall of The Saviors. In the process he arrives in Texas, where he meets the characters John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) and June (Jenna Elfman). His arc in the spin-off has been satisfactorily maintained to this day, when the show is in its seventh season and the second part of which will premiere on April 17, 2022.