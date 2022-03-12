The Walking Dead: The upcoming spin-off series that confirm what we suspected

AMC has gone to great lengths for its successful The Walking Dead zombie franchise. The show, which debuted on Halloween night in 2010, is heading into its eleventh and final season starting in 2021. But that doesn’t mean fans have to say goodbye. With two spin-offs already aired and many more projects in the works, there’s a lot to look forward to. Could the zombie universe be one of the biggest franchises on television?

Carol and Daryl

Yes, Carol and Daryl are getting their own The Walking Dead spinoff. For the eleventh season of The Walking Dead, knowing that Carol and Daryl will be riding off into the sunset one way or another after the series ends spoils the suspense.

Thinking back to the big announcement that Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride were getting big pay raises after Andrew Lincoln’s departure, knowing their contracts were secure had a similar impact on the viewing experience. If they have guaranteed contracts, there’s no way they’re going to die in the series.

Island of the dead

Most recently, AMC announced a new The Walking Dead spinoff starring Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), an unlikely couple if ever there was one. Isle of the Dead will find these two exploring the zombie-infested island of Manhattan, which has been more or less on lockdown since the disaster began. Why do they go there? Why are they together? We don’t know, but we know it’s happening.

Fear the Walking Dead digital series

One of the big storylines of the second half of Fear the Walking Dead season 6 was the mysterious submarine, the USS Pennsylvania, that housed the nuclear missiles that Teddy planned to launch as part of his plan to wipe the slate clean from Earth. . AMC has announced plans for a digital series, Dead in the Water, which would tell the story of the submarine in its final days.

Comedy spin-off of The Walking Dead

Although the world of The Walking Dead is a pretty dark place, after 10 years and hundreds of episodes between the three current series, we’ve also had some light moments. So why not turn them into their own series? TWD Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple announced plans for a comedy set on The Walking Dead in 2020 and it appears to still be moving forward as of today.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2

The Walking Dead: World Beyond follows a group of teenagers on a journey to rescue their father. It’s your first time beyond the walls of your safe community. What they don’t know is that the Republic Civic Armed Forces, the people with the black helicopters occasionally seen in The Walking Dead Universe, wiped out their community of ten thousand after they left, all in the interest of preserve their own supremacy in the apocalyptic landscape.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 and more

If I had to venture a guess at how long Fear the Walking Dead would last, I’d say it’s shaping up to be a nine-season series, with three trilogies that are loosely tied together by cast members and stories. Heading into season 7, the odds are stacked against the survivors and the walkers are the least of their worries. The radiation from the nuclear explosion will endanger lives and it will be a race against time to get to safety. Fear the Walking Dead is full of potential and there is enough material to last several seasons, at least until season 9 and possibly beyond.

Tales of the Walking Dead

Of all the projects set on The Walking Dead, Tales of the Walking Dead has the most potential. Why? Because it’s an anthology that allows writers to tell stories with long-dead characters, as well as new characters that fans haven’t yet met.

Rick Grimes movies

Whether fans are enjoying one movie or the trilogy that was originally announced, any movie set on The Walking Dead starring Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes is worth celebrating. The entirety of The Walking Dead comic revolved around the story of Rick’s quest to rescue his family and protect them from the dangers of the zombie apocalypse.

The television show closely followed the comics at the beginning of the series, but eventually deviated from the source material as the actors came and went. Now the new package of films will bring closure to the story of a character who has received all eyes.