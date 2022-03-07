The Walking Dead: The surprising number of times the zombie drama was sued

The Walking Dead debuted on October 31, 2010, and ever since, it has been breaking records, inspiring legions of fans and greenlighting a ridiculous number of spin-offs. Regardless of how this zombie drama ends, the truth is that it will always be remembered as one of the most successful television series of all time.

This success has always had its difficulties, and this can be seen with the number of demands it has been receiving since its inception. According to the same statements from the AMC network, all those lawsuits were nothing more than shameless theft of money by people who wish they could have the same level of success that the network has with its successful series.

Frank Darabont was co-creator of The Walking Dead and executive producer of season 1 and planned most of season 2. However, in July 2011 he was suddenly fired. Given a decision by the production, Darabont decided to act against the AMC television network.

Darabont sued AMC in December 2013, claiming the company owed him “tens of millions of dollars” for his work on The Walking Dead. According to the words of this producer, the network had agreed to give him almost 13 percent of the profits from the program.

This lawsuit as of early 2016 was still unresolved, with a New York judge even allowing the original lawsuit to be amended to add more claims against the company. Frank Darabont claimed that the company had purposely fired him to reduce his share of the profits.

The show’s next lawsuit came in 2017, with a stuntman named John Bernecker. In this scene, a fall from a balcony was to be filmed, but during the fall he grabbed onto the balcony railing and his course veered, ending in complete fatal disgrace. Bernecker’s parents later sued AMC for negligence that led to the death of their son.

Another of the great demands that the AMC television network experienced was because of the co-creator of The Walking Dead comics, Robert Kirkman. AMC was quick to call these earlier lawsuits “baseless and predictably opportunistic.”