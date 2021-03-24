The Walking Dead: the movie will be different from series

Recently, Robert Kirkman, creator of The Walking Dead, spoke about the future film centered on the character Rick Grimes (played by Andrew Lincoln). According to him, in an interview with ComicBook.com, the production will be different from everything that has been presented in the series throughout its ten seasons.

During the conversation, Kirkman also took the opportunity to share his opinions about the end of the series, which will happen with the 11th season, and the narrative possibilities that the film with Rick may have. For now, there are not many details about the project, nor concrete information about its launch.

“I think the series is much more of a story about a set, while the film will be more about Rick’s journey,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a very different kind of story as seen in The Walking Dead, which is really exciting,” he added.

The Walking Dead: learn more about what’s new in the AMC series

In addition to the previously announced film on the trajectory of Rick Grimes, The Walking Dead has been producing several derivative works. With the narrative ending in view, Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond continue to be developed at AMC.

It is known that other projects involving the same universe of characters are expected to appear very soon, such as the spin-off of Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus). With the production of the film, apparently still in its initial stages, Kirkman further commented that there are many discussions about what makes sense for the dramatic construction of the character.

“We will have Rick Grimes that we all know and love”, revealed the creator, also saying that it will not be just an expansion of the series. “I’m really excited for people to finally see it when it comes out,” he concluded.

Let’s wait for news!