The Walking Dead: The last day of shooting the drama and the emotional farewell of the cast

The popular series of the AMC television network is broadcasting the last episodes of season 11 of The Walking Dead with which they will close the history of the program after so many years. However, until its final episode, which is still months away from premiering, the cast members are already saying goodbye to the show after the last day of filming.

The Walking Dead is airing the second part of season 11, in total, by the time it concludes with the third part, the successful zombie series will have aired for more than 150 episodes over the course of approximately 12 long years. But, although it will be the end of the program, it does not mean that this great universe that has great stories to offer will end.

For some time now, the AMC television network has been revealing little by little the different spin-offs that they are preparing, an example of one of them is that of Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for an adventure completely new following the conclusion of the main programme. In addition to the one that Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) will have and another called Tales of The Walking Dead, which will tell the story of different characters at the beginning of the zombie apocalypse.

Yet until its final episode, which is still months away from airing, main series The Walking Dead remains at the center of the megalithic zombie franchise that has taken the world by storm and airs on AMC. In fact, the show just hit a major production milestone, wrapping up filming for season 11, and thus the entire series and cast members have been saying their goodbyes.

Many members of The Walking Dead cast and crew commemorated their hard work on social media. Even the show’s official Twitter account shared several photos from the start of the show’s filming and the 12 years that have passed since then.

“Today is the big day! Filming for #TheWalkingDead is coming to an end. It’s been an amazing 12 years and we hope all the amazing cast and crew have a fantastic final day,” the show wrote in its post.

Interestingly, not only did the show say goodbye to cast members for the last day of production, but some actors on the series have done so as well. For example, Lauren Cohan posted a photo of herself on her Instagram account, writing some beautiful words in the caption of her post.

“I don’t have the words right now, but I want to raise my glass to The Walking Dead crew. Thank you. 11 seasons. My heart is full.”

In fact, the director of special makeup effects on The Walking Dead, Greg Nicotero, shared a video on his Instagram account in which he and actor Norman Reedus hug and commemorate their last day of work together on the set of the program with sincere emotion and absurd humor full of laughter.