The Walking Dead: The emotional reunion of the actors of Lori, Carl and Judith Grimes

While The Walking Dead is gearing up to air the show’s final episodes with its 11th season, fans are still waiting to find out what happened to Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) after he was whisked away by the MRC in a helicopter. Although nothing is known about the actor and his character, the rest of the Grimes family seems to have made an emotional reunion with these photos.

During an event that took place from March 18 to 20 in the Fandemic Tour city of Atlanta, the current star who plays Judith on The Walking Dead, Cailey Fleming, met with former stars Chandler Riggs and Sarah Wayne Callies, marking one of the relatively few times fans have been able to see Lori, Carl, and Judith Grimes together in one place.

However, the fictional Grimes family was almost complete, due to actor Andrew Lincoln missing from the event, had he shared it with the other stars of The Walking Dead, the photo would have perhaps become the most epic off-screen I’ve ever seen. fans might enjoy watching.

Let’s remember that their characters shared only an extremely limited amount of time together, and that amounted to a pretty tragic experience. Lori died after giving birth to Judith in prison, while Carl shared a little more with his little sister, but also died in the eighth season. While Rick disappeared after the bridge explosion in the ninth installment. Check out the photo of the reunion below.

Actress Sarah Wayne Callies was in charge of surprising all The Walking Dead fans by posting the photo on her personal Twitter account, writing an emotional and affectionate message in the caption of the image. Check out the photo of the reunion below.

“The kids are fine,” Sarah wrote in her post.

Although not everyone has managed to get together in that photo, fans hope that for the return of Andrew Lincoln with the Rick Grimes movie, Wayne Callies, Chandler Riggs and Cailey Fleming can be seen together on the screen, all to be able to close with skeleton key the series The Walking Dead.

Currently The Walking Dead is broadcasting every Sunday the episodes of the second part of season 11 on the AMC television network, to then broadcast the third and last part of the program at the end of 2022.