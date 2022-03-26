The Walking Dead: The death of this character was the one that caused the most tears on the set

The Walking Dead will be coming to an end, after the drama inspired by the works written by Robert Kirkman culminates its history with season 11 through the AMC broadcast network. The final episode of the second part of this installment is scheduled for April 10, and a third third is scheduled to appear on screens in the fall of 2022.

Television’s most successful zombie series may be coming to an end after 11 seasons, but one of the actors who starred in the first few seasons of The Walking Dead recently spoke at a panel at the Fandemic Tour Atlanta held last week. few days, referring to the scene that brought him to tears during his time on the long-running series.

As fans will remember, on The Walking Dead, David Morrissey brought to life the villainous Governor who tried to assassinate several fan favorites, including Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). However, the one who had no luck was Hershel Greene (Scott Wilson), who was killed by him when he decapitated him with a sword.

In the AMC series, The Governor showed the group of survivors what horror was like by holding Hershel and Michonne hostage. But it was not until the end of the fourth installment when Andrew Lincoln’s character witnessed how he murdered Maggie’s father (Lauren Cohan) with the sword.

Unfortunately, Hershel had to die on The Walking Dead and so Scott Wilson had to go. Without a doubt, his departure caused tears among the cast members of the successful series. In addition, it also generated some annoyance in David Morrissey. This Morrissey confessed during the event:

“We’re all upset [when we get killed]. What really upset me was killing Hershel. You would read [the script], turn it upside down to make sure you were still alive [laughs]. As the season goes on you think, ‘Someone he’s going to go.’ I got to the trailer, looked at [the script] and saw that he had killed Scott. I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I said to myself, ‘Oh no, I’m not going to be able to walk down the street again. This is going to kill me’ [laughs]. So it was really hard.”

Without a doubt, Hershel’s death has been one of the saddest on The Walking Dead. Scott Wilson died of leukemia at the age of 76 in October 2018, and was one of the best men David Morrissey has ever worked with or known, the interpreter of The Governor said.