The Walking Dead: The curious article of clothing that Rick Grimes was always wearing

The popular series The Walking Dead has been surprising all viewers since its launch in 2010 on the AMC television network. Since then different actors have come in and out of the show over the years. While the plot may not have changed at its roots, the perspective from which we view it has changed drastically. But, fans have noticed an incredible curiosity of Rick Grimes (played by Andrew Lincoln), which has amazed everyone, because he is still wearing the same boxers from the first season.

Police officer turned leader of the survivors, Rick Grimes, was the main protagonist of The Walking Dead series from the first season until his departure during season 9, serving as a moral center during an era of despair and death, but who managed to catch all the viewers with his incredible bravery and acting.

But, one of the characteristics that differentiated Rick from the other characters was his peculiar police hat and his .357 caliber revolver, which he was using practically until his last appearance and which became part of his son Carl (Chandler Riggs). ) before he passed away, and now from his daughter Judith (Cailey Fleming). However, the actor was wearing a garment that was rarely shown but that he had worn since the first installment.

Let’s remember that during the first episode of The Walking Dead, Rick Grimes came out of his coma and found the entire world upside down infested with zombies. Outfitted only in a hospital gown and a pair of boxer shorts. Although he met Morgan Jones (Lennie James) on his way and explained everything that was happening, he also gave him a more appropriate outfit for the situation.

However, during season 8 of The Walking Dead, Rick finds himself in a bind when they find themselves facing off against the Saviors and their leader Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), for which he must enlist the help of a group of known trash dwellers. like the Scavengers, but they take Rick as a prisoner and he must pass some tests in order to gain everyone’s trust.

According to the Scavengers’ leader, Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh), she forces Rick’s clothes off to fight off an armed walker with nothing but her bare hands. But, what really surprised fans, is that the boxers he was wearing were the same ones Rick walked out in in the first season of The Walking Dead.

It is true that, in the midst of the zombie apocalypse, food, water and shelter are scarce, but the underpants go further. Fans can only hope that this was a mere coincidence and that Rick has at least a few pairs of matching underwear.