The Walking Dead: The 3 Biggest Actors to Come Out of the AMC Show

Since the first season of The Walking Dead, we have been introduced to a great cast as survivors of a zombie apocalypse. Where they must try to stay alive under the almost constant threat of attacks from zombies known as “walkers” and other people. The program has managed to have 11 seasons since its launch in 2010 and in its journey some of its actors have been leaving it, especially the 3 most important ones. Something that could have ruined all the work.

Chandler Riggs as Carl Grimes

Star Chandler Riggs debuted on The Walking Dead from its first episode in 2010 as Carl Grimes, who is the son of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies). Carl was one of the characters that had great development both on screen and in Robert Kirkman’s comics. Many expected that the actor would make it to the end of the program, but a call changed his life.

As actor Chandler Riggs revealed, before filming season 8 of The Walking Dead, he was preparing to enter college. His plans were to record his scenes and attend his studies at the same time, but the show’s producers called him and told him that his character was going to die. Something that would serve to reframe the plot of the show with a change unlike the comics:

“It was devastating for me and my family because the show has been such a big part of my life for a long time.”

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes

Without a doubt, Andrew Lincoln’s departure as Rick Grimes on The Walking Dead has been the biggest impact the show has had thus far. His departure occurs one season after his character’s son dies. While he was building a bridge that would link Alexandria to the Oceanside community, something that would allow trade between the two.

But, the departure of the character is firmly linked to actor Andrew Lincoln, who was himself the one who decided to leave The Walking Dead. According to comments he has made to the star, he was looking for a break and wanted to try other roles that were being offered to him. However, the star hasn’t seemed to be doing very well since he left the show, which is why it has already been confirmed that he will appear in the 2023 Rick Grimes movie.

Danai Gurira as Michonne

To complete the final blow to The Walking Dead series, actress Danai Gurira, who plays Michonne, also decided to leave the series one season after Andrew Lincoln. Which led to even lower ratings after Lincoln’s departure. However, the star claimed that her departure from the show was because she wanted to try not only to be an actress, but also a producer.

“It was about my calling and other things that I feel called to. The opportunities I’ve had, exploring as a job creator.”

Interestingly, like Andrew Lincoln’s character, Danai Gurira’s was also not killed. In fact, her last scenes on her The Walking Dead reveal that she found a lead on Rick Grimes and is after her, something that could lead to her appearing in the 2023 film alongside her co-star.