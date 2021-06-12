The Walking Dead: Special Will Focus on Negan, Daryl, Maggie and Carol

The Walking Dead: AMC has announced the special The Walking Dead: Origins, a four-episode series that will feature the story of Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan), Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

The idea of ​​the new production is to show a little more of the journey of these four characters before their return for the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead.

What will The Walking Dead: Origins special be like?

The Walking Dead: Origins will trace the story of the zombie apocalypse from the point of view of just one character. In addition to the plot, the special will also feature interviews, narrations by the actors, clips of their most important moments in the series and an exclusive preview of the 11th season of The Walking Dead.

The first episode of the special opens on July 15th and will be dedicated to everyone’s favorite archer, Daryl Dixon. July 22nd is the day to see Maggie’s perspective, followed by Negan (July 29th) and Carol (August 5th).

The new production is the first release of the “11 Weeks of Revelations to Season 11,” a countdown created by AMC that will feature photos, trailers and other exclusive material before last season’s premiere.

The Walking Dead: Origins opens on July 15th. It is not yet known whether the series will be broadcast in Brazil.